Patrick Mahomes Hoping to Take Part in 11-on-11 Workouts Next Week
Patrick Mahomes (knee) is hoping to take part in 11-on-11 team drills when the team starts up training camp practices next week. Mahomes' rehab from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee late last season has gone well this offseason, but he was limited to seven-on-seven work during the offseason program. Regardless of what Mahomes does on the field this summer, Fowler says that the Chiefs are going to be extra cautious with the star signal-caller. The 30-year-old two-time MVP and six-time Pro Bowler wants to eventually get back into a normal practice routine, and he still would like to get some action in a preseason game as well before being a full-go for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos. Mahomes has yet to be cleared for 11-on-11 work in camp, and he has some boxes to check before being ready for the season opener in early September, but all signs right now point to him having a realistic shot to get there. Coming off a serious knee injury in a Chiefs offense that is looking to regain its identity, Mahomes is considered a low-end QB1 in fantasy with more risk than ever before.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler