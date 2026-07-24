Kyren Williams Is a Dynasty Buy, Not a Redraft Bargain
Kyren Williams lost work to Blake Corum last season without losing his lead role. Williams finished with 1,252 rushing yards, 36 catches, and 13 total touchdowns on 295 touches, while Corum played 30.5% of the offensive snaps and handled 145 carries. The rotation helped keep Williams fresh. It also makes another 300-carry season hard to project. That makes the format matter. RotoBaller has Williams at RB16 in dynasty and RB14 in half-PPR redraft. The dynasty price is easier to buy. He is signed through 2028 and remains the more established scorer and receiver in one of the league's strongest offenses. Redraft is closer to fair value than a discount because Corum has earned weekly work. Williams still carries RB1 upside, but managers should buy the dynasty dip without pretending the committee risk disappeared.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller