Keon Coleman's Price Finally Matches the Risk
Keon Coleman has fallen far enough that the price finally matches the risk. He caught 38 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns on 59 targets last season, starting only six games. A wrist injury cost him time, and being late to team meetings cost him trust and opportunities. Buffalo did not clear the runway this offseason, either. DJ Moore joined Khalil Shakir atop the receiver room, while rookie Skyler Bell added another option. Still, head coach Joe Brady praised Coleman's offseason and plans to use him both inside and outside. RotoBaller ranks him WR92 in dynasty and WR109 for redraft, so nobody is paying for a breakout. That makes him a reasonable buy-low throw-in for rebuilders and a late dart in deeper drafts. Contenders just should not enter the season needing him in the lineup.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller