Gunnar Helm a Redraft Sleeper to Target Ahead of Potential Year 2 Breakout
Gunnar Helm recorded 44 catches for 357 yards and two touchdowns on 55 targets across 16 games (10 starts) as a rookie. Helm's target volume was limited by the presence of former Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo. However, Okonkwo departed Tennessee for the Washington Commanders in free agency, leaving the door open for Helm to take over as the Titans TE1. Tennessee added wide receivers Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson this offseason, which could leave fewer targets for the team's incumbent pass-catchers. Still, the Titans offense should be in a better overall spot in 2026 in quarterback Cam Ward's second season as the starter. Helm may not have high-end fantasy TE1 upside, but he has a clear path to streamer value at the very least. As the TE28 by current redraft ADP, Helm should be a priority late-round sleeper target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller