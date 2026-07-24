Isaac TeSlaa Emerging as a Sneaky Sleeper in Redraft Formats
Isaac TeSlaa, has shown impressive physical and athletic gains this offseason and is poised to be a lock as the Lions' WR3. TeSlaa flashed quite a bit of upside in his rookie campaign, hauling in 239 yards on 27 targets, 16 receptions, and six touchdowns. He averaged 14.94 yards per reception last season and was a physical specimen at his 2025 NFL combine, ranking second in his class at the position in athleticism score, sitting at the 98th percentile in catch radius, at the 90th percentile in burst score, and at the 97th percentile in speed score. The Lions still have Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown as the clear No. 1 and No. 2 receivers, to go along with Sam LaPorta at tight end; however, TeSlaa should be deployed in three-wide receiver sets and serve as a red-zone specialist. RotoBaller ranks him as the WR69 off the board, and if either Williams or St. Brown were to miss time, TeSlaa would be viewed as a strong WR3 with upside.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller