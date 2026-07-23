Travis Etienne Jr. Fits Best on Contending Dynasty Rosters
Travis Etienne Jr. is built for a contender, even if his first season back in Louisiana comes with a messy workload. Etienne played all 17 games in 2025 and rushed 260 times for 1,107 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 36 passes for 292 yards and six more scores, giving him 1,399 scrimmage yards and a career-high 13 total touchdowns. New Orleans paid him four years, $52 million, so he was not signed to wait. The Saints also reworked Alvin Kamara's contract in July, ensuring the veteran remains for 2026, and Kellen Moore has said both backs can contribute in all three phases. That makes a clean lead role unlikely. It does not erase Etienne's immediate value. At 27, he has three 1,000-yard rushing seasons in four healthy campaigns, and RotoBaller ranks him 57th overall in dynasty. Rebuilders should be willing to turn last year's rebound into younger value. Contenders can live with some frustrating weeks because Etienne's rushing volume, receiving skill, and scoring upside still give him a path to regular fantasy starts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller