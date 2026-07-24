Seth McGowan Needs the RB2 Job to Matter
Seth McGowan has a simple path to fantasy relevance: beat DJ Giddens for the job behind Jonathan Taylor. The seventh-round rookie ran for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns at Kentucky, with another 126 yards on 19 catches. There is some appeal here. McGowan has the size for short-yardage work, and Taylor handled 323 carries last season. The problem is that Indianapolis has not promised meaningful weekly touches to its backup, and Giddens owns better draft capital after going in the fifth round a year earlier. RotoBaller still has McGowan at rookie RB11, but neither Colts reserve is being drafted inside the top 70 backs. That makes McGowan a deep dynasty stash, not a redraft sleeper. Until he wins the RB2 job, he is mostly an insurance bet with no standalone value.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller