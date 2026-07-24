Stefon Diggs Is a Cheap Bet for Contenders
Stefon Diggs is still waiting on a team after catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with New England last season. The production says there is something left. The empty depth-chart line is why the price has cratered. RotoBaller ranks him WR68 in dynasty and WR62 for PPR redraft, with the newest all-position dynasty list placing him 145th overall. The NFL has closed its conduct investigation without discipline, and multiple teams have reportedly checked in, but no landing spot means no target projection. That makes Diggs more useful to contenders than rebuilders. He is worth a cheap inquiry in dynasty and a late redraft stash, not a player to draft as though last year's role will follow him. Once he signs, the market may move quickly. Until then, managers are buying the possibility of a role, not the role itself.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller