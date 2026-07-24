LeBron James to Join the 76ers
LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania. James is coming off another useful fantasy season at age 41, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks across 60 games with the Lakers. The move puts him into a crowded, high-usage core with Tyrese Maxey, Jaylen Brown, Joel Embiid, and VJ Edgecombe, so the scoring ceiling takes a hit. Still, James should remain a strong assists-and-efficiency piece, with rest management the main fantasy tax.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania