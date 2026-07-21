Angels Listening to Trade Offers for Zach Neto
Zach Neto as this summer's trade deadline quickly approaches. The "biggest curiosity" in the industry right now is whether owner Arte Moreno will allow interim general manager John Mozeliak to execute the full rebuild that the team needs. The 25-year-old Neto has been quietly productive this year with a .235/.325/.444 slash line, .769 OPS, 19 home runs, 46 RBI, 69 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases across his 387 at-bats, and he would certainly bring an enormous return to the Halos if they were to deal him. Neto has been the ninth-best shortstop in the league over the last three seasons (15% above average at the plate) while ranking fifth in homers (68) and stealing 69 bases. Interested teams might be worried about his spot on the power/contact spectrum and his limited range at the 6, but he'd still be a haul for teams like the Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, Tampa Bay Rays, or New York Yankees.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Jeff Passan