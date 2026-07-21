Casey Mize Expected to Make his Next Start
Casey Mize (groin, wrist) left his start early on July 19 after taking a comebacker off his left hand/wrist area while also suffering a mild aggravation of his groin injury. Mize felt fine throwing on Monday, though, and will do his normal pre-start routine with the expectation that he will make his next scheduled start, according to MLB.com. Barring a setback, the 29-year-old is lined up to face the Kansas City Royals this Sunday. The former first overall pick from Auburn University in 2018 is having the best year of his career in 2026 with a 2.79 ERA (2.62 FIP) and 1.03 WHIP with 82 strikeouts and 19 walks in 80 2/3 innings across 15 starts. Mize has dealt with injuries, but when he's been available, he's been consistent for fantasy managers and the Tigers. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts with two wins, five walks, and 24 strikeouts over 22 2/3 innings in that span. If Mize is officially cleared to start on Sunday, he'll be a strong streaming option against the division-rival Royals.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com