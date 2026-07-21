Cal Raleigh Breaks Cold Streak With Grand Slam, Five RBI
Cal Raleigh's cold streak will come to an end after his big performance in Monday night's 8-0 shutout win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds at T-Mobile Park. Raleigh went 1-for-5 at the plate with a grand slam, five RBI, and two strikeouts to break out of an 0-for-10 start to the second half of the season over the weekend in three games against the San Francisco Giants. The 29-year-old is still hitting just .163/.266/.307 with a .573 OPS, 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 69 games across 297 plate appearances. A strained oblique muscle put a damper on his first half, and he hasn't been able to recover after leading the league with 60 long balls and 125 RBI in 159 regular-season games in 2025 as a first-time All-Star. In 14 games (58 plate appearances) so far in July, Raleigh has gone just 8-for-50 (.160) with a .579 OPS, two home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI, three runs, six walks, and 20 strikeouts. At this point, fantasy managers should not be betting on a return to his 2025 form
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com