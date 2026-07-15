Robert MacIntyre Building Momentum Heading Into The Open

Jul 15, 2026, 11:08 AM ET
Robert MacIntyre continued his strong form at the Scottish Open, gaining more than 9.6 strokes on approach, resulting in a T3 finish. This marked his third finish of T15 or better in his last four events, and he looks to keep it rolling at The Open. Through six appearances, MacIntyre has recorded three top-10 finishes, including a T7 last year at Royal Portrush. This year's event at Royal Birkdale will reward precision and accuracy, two areas that have been strengths throughout MacIntyre's career. He ranks 20th off the tee (+0.446 strokes per round), ninth in putting (+0.544), and 54th in driving accuracy. While his approach numbers have been a concern this season (102nd, -0.041), he has gained in the category in three of his last four events after struggling with his irons earlier in the year. MacIntyre is trending in the right direction heading into the final major of the season, and at $8,000 on DraftKings, he carries plenty of upside at a mid-range price.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour