Lions Impressed With Isaac TeSlaa as he Looks to Take Year 2 Leap
Isaac TeSlaa caught only 16 of his 27 targets for 239 yards in his rookie campaign in 2025 in 17 games after being a third-rounder out of the University of Arkansas, but he was a vital red-zone weapon for quarterback Jared Goff and caught six touchdowns in his first year in the NFL. He added eight receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns in the team's final three regular-season games. As he heads into Year 2, TeSlaa looks ready to make a leap in his sophomore season, with receivers coach Scottie Montgomery saying that the 24-year-old looks stronger and more athletic this offseason. The Lions still have Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta drawing serious targets, but with Kalif Raymond now out of town, TeSlaa has a clear path to a bigger role as the unquestioned WR3 in Detroit. The Lions have been touting TeSlaa's abilities all offseason, hinting that he should be much more involved in Year 2. His fantasy stock is on the rise in both dynasty and redraft formats, with RotoBaller ranking him as the No. 69 fantasy WR for 2026. TeSlaa makes for an interesting late-round upside pick in Detroit's pass-happy offense.
Source: MLive Media Group - Jacob Richman
Source: MLive Media Group - Jacob Richman