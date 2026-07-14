CeeDee Lamb Combines a Safe Floor with One of the Highest Ceilings in 2026
CeeDee Lamb's 75 catches and 1,077 receiving yards were his lowest totals since his rookie season, while his three touchdown grabs marked a new career low. His fantasy finish as the WR20 put him outside the top eight for the first time since 2021, but, coming into his seventh season healthy and with the Cowboys' offense largely unchanged, the prevailing belief is that his 2025 season will ultimately prove to be more of a blip than a sign of decline. When at full health, Lamb remained the team's primary option in the passing game, even with George Pickens breaking out to the tune of 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his first year with the team. In the 11 games where both saw at least a 50% snap share, Lamb earned more targets eight times, only once ending a game with fewer than five receptions. In what again projects to be an offense capable of supporting two difference-making fantasy wide receivers, Lamb is still the Cowboy most likely to finish the year as the WR1. That league-winning ceiling is accented by one of the safest floors in fantasy, and at RotoBaller's WR4, he's a player that managers can again feel comfortable building their teams around in the first round of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller