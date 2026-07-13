Should Dynasty Contenders Push All-In for Omarion Hampton?
Omarion Hampton finished his rookie season with 737 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 156 touches across nine games. The 23-year-old's season was derailed by the left ankle fracture he suffered in Week 5, as it caused him to miss Weeks 6-14, and he dealt with lingering ankle soreness even after his return. However, Hampton should be fully healthy and ready to go entering 2026. He was effective when on the field last season, finishing as the RB13 in per-game PPR scoring. Hampton will also be working with a new offensive coordinator this season in Mike McDaniel, who could help unlock Hampton's upside as both an explosive rusher and a pass-catcher. In dynasty formats, Hampton's value is already very high. Still, he could vault himself into true fantasy superstar status if everything goes according to plan in 2026. Contending dynasty managers may want to explore all-in trade packages for Hampton ahead of a potential breakout campaign.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller