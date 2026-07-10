Is Rashee Rice Overvalued at Current ADP?
Rashee Rice (knee) is one of the most difficult players to value in fantasy. On paper, the 26-year-old is a talented pass-catcher who also profiles as the number one option for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, Rice has been unable to avoid off-field issues in recent seasons and could be facing a second league suspension in 2026 after being suspended for the first six games of 2025. Rice also has an extensive injury history at this point, as he's dealt with knee and concussion issues in his career and is currently recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in May. While Rice is expected to be healthy for the start of 2026, he is nearly impossible for fantasy managers to feel comfortable relying on. At his current average draft position of WR28 in redraft leagues, Rice may be a player for fantasy managers to avoid.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller