Nate Boerkircher the Favorite for TE2 Duties in Jacksonville
Nate Boerkircher is the favorite to be the team's No. 2 tight end behind Brenton Strange in 2026. Boerkircher had only 38 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns in five collegiate seasons with Nebraska and Texas A&M, but the Jags "have been extremely high on their rookie" and what he can do for the rest of the offense. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder figures to make an impact immediately as a blocker, but they also think that he has untapped potential in the passing game. It won't be easy for Boerkircher, though, as he'll face competition from Quinton Morris and fellow rookie fifth-rounder Tanner Koziol. Koziol was "hands-down the most impressive tight end" not named Strange during offseason workouts. Depending on how the numbers shake out for the final 53-man roster, Hunter Long could be the odd-man out at the position. For Jacksonville's No. 2 TE role, blocking will be a point of emphasis, and Boerkircher definitely has the upper hand there over Koziol, whose blocking was a serious question mark in college.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley