Patrick Cantlay Bringing Strong Form to Scottish Open

Jul 8, 2026, 9:36 AM ET
Patrick Cantlay recorded his eighth top-25 finish of the season with a T14 at the Travelers Championship. He now turns to the Scottish Open, where he has a T4 and a missed cut in two previous appearances. Cantlay ranks ninth in strokes gained tee to green (+1.028 per round), 21st on approach (+0.423), 26th off the tee (+0.402), and 49th in total driving. He also sits 39th in proximity from over 200 yards (48'9"), a distance that accounted for more than 36% of all approach shots at The Renaissance Club last year. The only concern could be with the flat stick, where he is losing a marginal -0.065 strokes per round. However, with the rest of his game in great form, Cantlay looks to be in position to have a solid tournament this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour