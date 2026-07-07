Guerschon Yabusele Leaves NBA for Panathinaikos
Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to a three-year deal with Panathinaikos, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. Scotto reported that the 30-year-old will be one of the top three highest-paid players in Europe. Yabusele spent the last two seasons with the 76ers, Knicks, and Bulls, but his production dipped to 5.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.9 assists across 67 combined games last year. The veteran's departure clears the way for Chicago's revamped frontcourt, meaning Caleb Wilson, Nicolas Claxton, and Leonard Miller will handle the bulk of the interior minutes. Yabusele is completely off the fantasy radar as he returns overseas.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto