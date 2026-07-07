"Wishful Thinking" That Tyreek Hill Plays in 2026?
Tyreek Hill (knee) had surgery to fix his ACL and multiple other knee ligaments after suffering a torn ACL and dislocated knee in Week 4 of last season with the Miami Dolphins. Palmer described Hill's possibility of playing in 2026 as "wishful thinking." Hill, an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, has built a reputation for extraordinary speed, elite acceleration, and reliable hands, but his career could be in jeopardy after his serious knee injury last season. The Cheetah is no spring chicken at 32 years old, and his elite physical traits could diminish after his knee injury. Fans have floated the idea of the former fifth-rounder returning to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he faces significant questions about his future in the NFL. Hill's focus goal could be shifting to a lengthy rehab process that will have him ready for the 2027 season. He opened his career with eight straight Pro Bowl selections, and he has 819 catches for 11,363 yards and 83 touchdowns in his 10 years in the league. As of right now, Hill should be avoided in single-year fantasy leagues.
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer
Source: NFL Network - James Palmer