Wild Acquire Blake Coleman

Jul 3, 2026, 9:56 AM ET
Winger Blake Coleman was traded to the Minnesota Wild by the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Defenseman Olli Maatta also moved to Minnesota in exchange for defenseman Jake Middleton, a 2027 third-round pick, a 2028 fourth-round pick, and a 2029 second-round pick. The Flames will retain 50 percent of Coleman's $4.9 million annual salary. Coleman joined Calgary in 2021 after becoming a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning. He finished the 2025-26 campaign with 35 points (20 goals, 15 assists), 176 SOG, and 152 hits in 69 games. Minnesota has lost several forwards this offseason, and Coleman looks like a great pickup. He'll be in contention for a top-six role and should be fueled by the fact that he's on an expiring contract.--Taavi PailkSource: NHL.com