Shohei Ohtani Throws Bullpen Session on Friday
Shohei Ohtani (knee) is throwing a bullpen session at Dodger Stadium on Friday, his first in more than three weeks, according to Jack Harris of The California Post. A nagging left knee injury has kept Ohtani from starting a game on the mound since July 3 against the division-rival San Diego Padres. The four-time MVP has continued to serve as the team's regular designated hitter, though, so it obviously isn't a serious knee injury, and the Dodgers continue to be overly cautious with the Japanese sensation. L.A.'s primary goal is to have the 32-year-old six-time All-Star at 100% as a pitcher by the start of the postseason in October. They will continue to slowly ramp him up as a pitcher, with the expectation that he'll eventually return to the starting rotation sometime in September in the final month of the regular season. Ohtani has gone 8-2 on the mound in his 14 starts, with a sharp 1.79 ERA (2.59 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 85 2/3 innings pitched. Despite having not pitched since early July, Ohtani is being stashed in 97% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris
Source: The California Post - Jack Harris