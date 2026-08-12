Brice Turang Suffers Sprained Thumb on Tuesday
Brice Turang (thumb) suffered a sprained thumb in the loss to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Tuesday, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "Might not be the best time," manager Pat Murphy said. Milwaukee's middle-infield depth is being tested right now after the Brewers put infielder Cooper Pratt (hamstring) on the injured list on Sunday. For now, fantasy managers should consider Turang as day-to-day, but don't be surprised if he's not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Padres or if he lands on the IL himself. Milwaukee starts a big series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Thursday night. Turang is a nice power/speed option at the keystone in fantasy and is currently slashing .269/.361/.453 with a career-high .814 OPS, 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 74 runs scored in 114 games in 2026 in his fourth year in the majors. He's three home runs from setting a new career high and well within reach of the first 20-20 campaign of his career.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy