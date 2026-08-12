Kyle Karros' Balanced Production Gives Him Waiver Wire Appeal
Kyle Karros is hitting .265/.361/.424 with 10 home runs, 44 RBI, 58 runs scored, and five stolen bases. The 24-year-old struggled to a .585 OPS across 156 plate appearances after making his MLB debut in 2025, but he's emerged as Colorado's everyday third baseman with a stellar second season in 2026. Karros' power profiles as roughly average, as he's logged an 8.0% barrel rate and a 41.6% hard-hit rate. However, his excellent 11.9% walk rate provides him with a stable production floor, and playing his home games at Coors Field should continue to prop up his batting average. With his well-rounded profile at the plate, Karros profiles as a useful piece to target on the waiver wire across most league formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller