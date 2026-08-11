Roman Anthony is Nearing Rehab Assignment
Roman Anthony (finger) is getting closer to a minor league rehab assignment. Anthony is hitting off a high-tech pitching machine, which is normally the last step before facing live pitching. He has been hitting in the batting cage and seems extremely close to getting back into game action. Anthony has been out since early May due to a partially torn tendon in his right ring finger. Barring any setbacks, Anthony has a chance to return to the Red Sox lineup by late August or early September.
Source: Tim Healey
Source: Tim Healey