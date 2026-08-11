Zac Veen Cruising at Triple-A, Remains a High-End Stash
Zac Veen is one of the hottest hitters in the minors right now, and he may force his way to Colorado in the not-too-distant future. The Rockies' seventh-ranked prospect has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, going 24-for-52 (.462) with six doubles, two triples, and eight home runs during that time, which includes a three-homer game. For the season, the former ninth-overall draft pick is hitting .327 with the highest SLG (.635) and OPS (1.037) at Triple-A among qualified hitters. The 6-foot-3 slugger already made a brief debut in 2025, but could be back with the Rockies soon. There isn't a current path to playing time, but being on the 40-man roster and his robust productivity should give him the edge over other options available for a call-up (i.e., Charlie Condon). As hot as he is and with enough contact, power, and speed that would make him fantasy relevant, the 24-year-old is one of the better higher-end stashes for the fantasy stretch run.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com