Jacob Melton On 7-Day Injured List At Triple-A Durham
Jacob Melton currently has a right hamstring strain and is on the 7-day IL at Triple-A Durham. The injury comes at an unfortunate time for Melton as he is looking for a shot at a big league chance with the Rays, but it isn't expected to be long term. Melton made his big league debut last season for the Astros before coming over to the Rays in a December trade. The 25-year-old has played at two levels this season in the minors (mostly with Durham) and has hit .306 with six homers and 26 RBI in 134 at bats. The No. 6 prospect for Tampa Bay, Melton could see time in Tampa Bay this season assuming he recovers smoothly from his right hamstring strain. Given he already has big league experience, he is a name to monitor as someone who can produce for the Rays at the end of this season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball