Zack Gelof is Returning on Monday
Zack Gelof (knee) was activated off the 10-day Injured List ahead of Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Gelof is ready to play after being sidelined since July 10 due to a right knee laceration. He'll cover third base and bat ninth versus right-hander Freddy Peralta on Monday. Gelof figures to be the everyday third baseman down the stretch of the season. This season, Gelof is slashing .273/.327/.476 with 11 home runs, 29 RBI, and eight steals in 67 games. He could be an interesting deep league option given his power and speed upside.
Source: Athletics
Source: Athletics