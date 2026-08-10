Victor Wembanyama Says 100 Points Is Possible
Victor Wembanyama said he believes he can score 100 points in a game during a quick-fire Q&A with French content creator Rookicks, per Eurohoops. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year also named Olympiacos forward Evan Fournier as the French player he would bring to San Antonio and left the door open to teaming with his brother Oscar, possibly first with the French national team. None of this changes Wembanyama's fantasy outlook, but it tracks with his rare ceiling after he averaged 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 blocks across 64 games last season.
Source: Eurohoops
Source: Eurohoops