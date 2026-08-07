Chiefs "Leaning Against" Playing Patrick Mahomes in Preseason Opener
Patrick Mahomes (knee) in next week's preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. Reid also said he doesn't know if Mahomes will play in the second or third preseason games, either. Mahomes prefers to see some preseason action, but it's a special scenario going into the 2026 season after he tore his ACL and LCL late last season. The good news for the Chiefs and fantasy managers is that the 30-year-old two-time MVP and six-time Pro Bowler is on track to be ready for the team's Week 1 season opener on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos in early September. Mahomes has made great progress from his knee injury and has been participating in 11-on-11 team drills in training camp without limitations. His improving health will improve his fantasy football stock going into his 10th year in the league, but still, managers should be hesitant not to overvalue Mahomes based on his past exploits, with his mobility potentially not being the same as it once was. Treat him as more of a low-end QB1/high-end QB2 in fantasy in 2026.
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell