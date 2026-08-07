J.J. McCarthy Seeing More Time With No. 2 Offense
J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray split snaps with the first-team offense evenly through the first seven practices of training camp during their competition. However, McCarthy has now spent a "significant portion" of camp working with the No. 2 offense against the No. 1 defense, and beneath the surface, there have been "plenty of indications that Murray remains the heavy favorite to win the job," according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Both signal-callers have had their up-and-down moments, but the Vikings have given Murray around two-thirds of the snaps with the first-team offense in 11-on-11 drills. Unless the usage reverses in the coming week, Seifert thinks it's hard to imagine McCarthy winning the job while mostly working with the second team. McCarthy's passes have mostly been in the short and intermediate range, with less frequent deep attempts than Murray. The Vikings still want to develop McCarthy after his rough go as the starter in 2025, but now that Murray is in town, they don't have to rush it. Nothing is official yet, but it would be a surprise for McCarthy to be named Minnesota's Week 1 starter under center at this point.
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert