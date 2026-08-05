Hunter Greene Goes on Injured List With Elbow Soreness
Hunter Greene (elbow) on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 2) with soreness in his right elbow and recalled right-hander Luis Mey from Triple-A Louisville in a corresponding move. Per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Greene will visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Thursday after feeling discomfort in his elbow during a side session on Tuesday. The hard-throwing right-hander underwent an MRI exam on Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old former second overall pick in 2017 has only made five starts for the Reds in 2026 after already recovering from a procedure on his right elbow. Greene has been up and down in his 27 2/3 innings so far this year, recording a 6.83 ERA (3.57 FIP) and 1.37 WHIP with 33 strikeouts and only nine walks. A visit to ElAttrache is not what fantasy managers want to hear, as it could result in another surgery for Greene. For now, he should remain stashed in leagues where he's rostered.
Source: Cincinnati Reds
Source: Cincinnati Reds