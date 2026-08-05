Jose Ramirez Not Ready to Return on Wednesday
Jose Ramirez (hand) will miss a second straight game due to a sore hand on Wednesday in the team's matchup against the visiting New York Mets, according to MLB.com. Rookie infielder Angel Genao will make the start at the hot corner for Cleveland and will hit in the nine-hole against Mets right-hander Christian Scott. Ramirez was out of action on Tuesday due to soreness in his surgically-repaired left hand. The 33-year-old Dominican veteran and seven-time All-Star missed extended time already this year following surgery to fix a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, so it's bad news that he's still dealing with discomfort. J-Ram hasn't looked comfortable at the plate since his return on July 22, going 8-for-41 (.195) with a .478 OPS, zero homers, two RBI, three steals, six runs scored, five walks, and two strikeouts in just 10 games played. Don't be surprised if Ramirez lands back on the IL, which would be another tough break in what has been a bust of a season for the perennial MVP candidate. He's hitting just .233/.331/.388 with a .720 OPS, 10 homers, 35 RBI, 27 steals, and 48 runs scored in his 82 games played in his 14th year in the majors.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com