Roman Anthony Taking Batting Practice in the Cage
Roman Anthony (wrist), who has been out for three months with a partially torn tendon in his right wrist, has moved to taking batting practice in the batting cage, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. The left-handed hitter started doing tee work last week and has progressed as he tries to make a return before the end of the 2026 regular season. The next steps for Anthony will be on-field batting practice and hitting off the Trajekt machine, which simulates big-league pitchers. If Anthony can get through those steps without a setback, he should be cleared to start a minor-league rehab assignment. "As long as he's feeling good, we can keep moving him along," said interim manager Chad Tracy. It's good progress for the 22-year-old, but he still has some boxes to check, with a potential return to the major-league roster probably not realistic until late August or early September. Fantasy managers must remain patient, but when healthy, Anthony has the skills to be an asset in all fantasy leagues due to his power/speed upside. Anthony is currently rostered in 73% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne