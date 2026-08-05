Joshua Baez a Must-Stash with Open Role on MLB Roster
Joshua Baez remains one of the top bats to stash in fantasy, and with the departure of Lars Nootbaar at the trade deadline, there is one less roadblock to playing time with the big league club. The Cardinals' third-ranked prospect is 11-for-30 (.367) over his last eight games, with eight of those 11 hits going for extra bases (five doubles, three home runs), while adding three more steals to his season total. On the year, the former second-round draft pick is slashing .251/.325/.573 with 32 home runs, which are the most at Triple-A this season; he's also added 18 steals. While the strikeout rate remains elevated at 29.9 percent, the power is undeniable, and along with his speed, the 6-foot-3 slugger makes for a highly coveted waiver wire stash in all fantasy leagues, who should make his MLB debut in the coming weeks.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com