Cam Cannarella Continues to Trend Up, is He Worth Stashing?
Cam Cannarella has held his own since being promoted to Triple-A in mid-July, now 12-for-43 (.279) with four doubles, a home run, and five steals through his first 11 games with Jacksonville. The Marlins' seventh-ranked prospect is striking out more than normal, 29.4 percent compared to just 13.3 percent at Double-A, but he's also been able to maintain a strong walk rate of 15.7 percent, which is similar to the 15.3 percent rate he posted at Double-A. Expect the strikeout rate to normalize over the remainder of the season, and the Clemson product could make a push for a late-season debut in the majors if all goes well. The 22-year-old hit a sizzling .344 with more walks than strikeouts during his time at Double-A, and with some injured/underperforming assets in the Miami outfield, the 22-year-old could make a case for another promotion. The 6-foot slugger isn't on the 40-man roster yet, and isn't necessarily a stash target at the moment, but he's certainly a name worth monitoring in fantasy leagues for his multi-category potential.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com