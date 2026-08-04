Marlins Calling Up Agustin Ramirez on Tuesday
Agustin Ramirez from Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, according to Kevin Barral of Fish on First. Ramirez will join the team for their series in Atlanta this week against the division-rival Atlanta Braves, and he could be the team's primary backstop over Joe Mack after the Marlins traded catcher/first baseman Liam Hicks to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. The 24-year-old Dominican slugger was sent back to the farm earlier this year to work on his defensive skills behind the plate after hitting .230 (26-for-113) with two homers, 14 RBI, 14 runs, and three steals in 31 games played. Ramirez impressed with a .231/.287/.414 slash line, .701 OPS, 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 72 runs scored in 136 games and 585 plate appearances in 2025 in his first year in the big leagues. With the Jumbo Shrimp down on the farm, Ramirez slashed .254/.332/.427 with seven home runs, 29 RBI, and 17 stolen bases. It's unclear how much playing time Miami will give Ramirez now that he's back in the majors, but his power/speed upside alone at the catching position makes him an intriguing waiver-wire pickup. He's rostered in just over 30% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Fish On First - Kevin Barral
Source: Fish On First - Kevin Barral