Jeff Hoffman Back on Waiver-Wire Radar With New Club
Jeff Hoffman at Monday's trade deadline to further bolster their bullpen for the stretch run, and the move should make the 33-year-old more attractive off the waiver wire in fantasy baseball leagues. Hoffman opened the 2026 season as the closer for the Toronto Blue Jays, but a rough start to the year led to him being demoted from the role, which caused him to lose most of his fantasy appeal. Overall, he is 6-7 with a 3.94 ERA (2.49 FIP), 1.37 WHIP, only five saves, 75 strikeouts, and 18 walks in his 48 innings out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays. However, since the start of June, Hoffman has turned things around, posting a 1.21 ERA (2.34 FIP) with eight walks, 30 strikeouts, two wins, a blown save, and six holds. Yoendrys Gomez has been the Twins' closer, but if he struggles at all, the Twins probably won't hesitate to turn to Hoffman, who has 50 career saves in his 11 big-league seasons. Right now, Hoffman is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues. He's a more intriguing speculative stash for saves now.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference