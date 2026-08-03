Gabriel Moreno Likely Heading to Paternity List
Gabriel Moreno was a late scratch from the team's starting lineup for Monday's series opener against the division-rival San Diego Padres to attend the birth of his second child, according to Jack Sommers of Sports Illustrated. Veteran James McCann got the start behind the dish to catch right-hander Brandon Pfaadt and was hitting eighth in the batting order against Padres right-hander Michael King. Fantasy managers should expect Moreno to go on the paternity list on Tuesday and miss the remainder of the series against SD. The 26-year-old Venezuelan backstop is having a fine fifth year in the big leagues in 2026, as he came into Monday's tilt with a .298/.380/.438 slash line, a career-best .818 OPS, eight home runs, 47 RBI, 46 runs scored, and four steals in 85 games and 350 plate appearances. Moreno needs just two homers to set a new career high. He's 0-for-10 to begin August, but Moreno hit .362 (34-for-94) with a .927 OPS, two homers, six doubles, 19 RBI, and 18 runs scored in 25 games in July. Moreno should be back in action for the team's weekend series against the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers at home.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers