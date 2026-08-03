Mickey Moniak Nearing Two-Year Extension With Rockies
Mickey Moniak are nearing an agreement on a two-year extension, according to Thomas Harding of Rockies.com. Moniak is under team control with Colorado through the end of 2027, at which point he would have hit free agency. Now, it appears as though the Rockies are locking him in for at least an extra year. Across 278 plate appearances this season, Moniak is hitting .273/.317/.547 with 17 home runs, 47 RBI, 38 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 28-year-old has logged a double-digit barrel rate in three out of the last four years and has emerged as a quality power source for fantasy managers. The lefty-swinging Moniak is mostly deployed in a big-side platoon role in Colorado, which limits his counting stat upside. Still, remaining at the hitter-friendly Coors Field for his home games boosts Moniak's fantasy value.
Source: Rockies.com - Thomas Harding
Source: Rockies.com - Thomas Harding