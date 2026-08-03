Brewers Acquire Dustin May and a Reliever From Cardinals
Dustin May and left-handed reliever JoJo Romero (abdomen) from the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, a source told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon. May, 28, was in his first year in St. Louis in 2026 and went 5-7 with a 4.38 ERA (3.14 FIP) and 1.28 WHIP with 106 strikeouts and 35 walks in 109 innings pitched across 21 starts for the Red Birds. The former third-rounder by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016 will give the first-place Brewers more rotation depth and also has experience working in a relief role, which would be invaluable for the Brew Crew as they look to get over the hump. May is expected to slot into Milwaukee's starting rotation after allowing just an earned run with three walks and 11 strikeouts in 11 innings in his last two starts against the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs. The move to Milwaukee should be considered a boost for his rest-of-season fantasy outlook. Romero has been out since mid-July after having an appendectomy, but he should be ready to make his Brewers debut in mid-August after posting a 3.53 ERA with 43 strikeouts and 16 walks in his 43 relief innings for St. Louis. He's currently tied for sixth in baseball with 20 saves, making him attractive in leagues that count that statistic.
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon
Source: The Athletic - Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon