Ian Seymour an Intriguing Waiver Pickup for Monday's Matchup
Ian Seymour will make many more starts this year after the club acquired right-handed starter Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets on Sunday, but Seymour has been solid in more of a traditional starting role of late and will face the Colorado Rockies at hitter-friendly Coors Field on Monday. The 27-year-old southpaw has only appeared as a traditional starter in seven of his 36 outings for the Rays in 2026 in his second year in the league, but six of those starts have come since the beginning of June. In six outings (four starts) in July, Seymour allowed 15 runs (14 earned) with eight walks, 38 strikeouts, and three wins for the Rays. The former second-rounder in 2020 from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is 7-3 in 2026 with a 4.37 ERA (4.02 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with 90 strikeouts and 28 walks in 78 1/3 innings pitched. Seymour is attractive in deeper fantasy formats for his 27.9% strikeout rate. He'll be facing a Rockies team on Monday that ranks fifth in MLB in OPS, but also a team that is in the top 10 in strikeouts. Start Seymour at your own risk.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference