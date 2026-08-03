George Lombard Jr.'s Hot Surge Puts Him on the Doorstep of Major Leagues
George Lombard Jr. has yet to slow down at Triple-A since returning from a finger injury and is on the doorstep of making his MLB debut. Over his last 14 contests since returning to action, the top-ranked prospect in the Yankees system has posted an elite .377/.477/.604 slash line with four doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases. During this noted surge, he has held a 15:10 K:BB. On Sunday, he went 4-for-5 at the dish and launched the sixth home run of his Triple-A stint. Lombard began the 2026 campaign at the Double-A level but quickly earned a call to the top club after posting a .971 OPS through 20 games. Given Anthony Volpe's and Jose Caballero's inconsistencies in the majors, Lombard is well-positioned to earn the call in the coming weeks, making him a prime stash target.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com