Braves Acquire Starting Pitcher Tyler Mahle From the Giants
Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants on Sunday in exchange for pitcher Anthony Molina, sources familiar with the deal told Robert Murray of FanSided. Mahle will move to the National League East after going a disappointing 3-9 with a 5.13 ERA (4.38 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with 89 strikeouts and 37 walks in 94 2/3 innings across 18 starts in 2026 in his first year with San Francisco. He will bring a veteran presence to Atlanta's starting rotation and will immediately help replace right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (knee), who was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday. Mahle has been extremely hit or miss for fantasy managers in deeper leagues this year, and although he struck out a season-high nine batters on Saturday in San Diego against the division-rival Padres, he also allowed five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings for a no-decision. In four starts (22 1/3 frames) in July, Mahle was decent with a 2.82 ERA, six walks, and 16 strikeouts. Fantasy managers in most mixed leagues can continue to ignore him, but his value should increase with the move to the first-place Braves. Mahle is rostered in only 6% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray
Source: FanSided - Robert Murray