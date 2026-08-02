Aidan Smith Headlines Prospect Haul for Mets in Trade With Rays
Aidan Smith, along with two other prospects, is heading to the New York Mets in exchange for right-hander Freddy Peralta. The Rays bulk up their starting rotation, but it costs them three prospects. Smith is the most notable, as he ranked as the Rays' 15th-best prospect in their system. The Mets also acquired right-hander Gary Gill Hill and second baseman Emilien Pitre in exchange for Peralta. According to MLB Pipeline, Hill and Pitre ranked as the 26th and 27th-best prospects in the Rays system. Between the three, Smith holds the most upside, but he still needs time in the minor leagues. None of these players is likely to contribute right away, but it's not a terrible return on Peralta, who is a free agent after the season.
Source: Mark Feinsand
Source: Mark Feinsand