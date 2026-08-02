Tommy Edman a Versatile Depth Piece to Target on the Waiver Wire
Tommy Edman has been a standout performer since his return. Across 129 plate appearances, the 31-year-old is hitting .313/.394/.455 with two home runs, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored, and three stolen bases. Edman does not profile as a high-end power source, as he's logged just a 6.7% barrel rate and a 38.2% hard-hit rate. His batting average may be due for some regression as well, as his current .388 batting average on balls in play is significantly higher than his career mark of .294. Still, Edman brings a balanced profile at the plate, and his presence in the Dodgers lineup should allow him to continue racking up runs and RBI. Particularly given his multi-positional eligibility, Edman profiles as a must-roster depth piece for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller