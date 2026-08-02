Seranthony Dominguez Traded to the Mariners
Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones, and catcher Boston Smith to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for right-hander Luis Castillo, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Dominguez signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the White Sox this offseason to be the team's closer. He struggled as the team's closer earlier in the season, converting just 12 of 17 save opportunities and eventually lost the job to Grant Taylor and Sean Newcomb in June. The 31-year-old owns a 3.99 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 47 strikeouts across 38 1/3 innings. With Andres Munoz locked in as Seattle's closer, Dominguez will be used mostly in leverage situations. Fantasy managers can move on from Dominguez outside leagues that reward saves and holds, as he is third in the pecking order for save chances behind Munoz and Jose A. Ferrer.
Source: Jeff Passan of ESPN
Source: Jeff Passan of ESPN