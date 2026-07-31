Anfernee Simons Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Anfernee Simons is expected to provide second-unit scoring and three-point shooting, per Paul Hudrick of Liberty Ballers. Simons, 27, signed a two-year, $12.3 million deal after splitting last season between Boston and Chicago, where he averaged 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists and shot 38.5% from three. He gives Philadelphia a needed bench scorer after Quentin Grimes left for the Lakers, but his usage could be squeezed behind Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid. For fantasy, Simons is mainly a points-and-threes option with spike-game appeal if the Sixers manage injuries or rest their stars.
Source: Paul Hudrick
Source: Paul Hudrick