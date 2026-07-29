Bo Nix a Full Participant in Training Camp
Bo Nix (ankle) was a full participant, as expected, in Wednesday's training camp practice, according to The Athletic's Nick Kosmider. Nix is coming off an ankle injury that he sustained in the AFC Divisional Round playoff win against the Buffalo Bills. The 26-year-old had surgery in January and a minor clean-up procedure in April. Nix not only was a full participant in practice but also looked sharp during red-zone work, according to Kosmider. He could be in line to take his game to the next level after the team traded for Jaylen Waddle earlier this offseason. On paper, Waddle and Nix make the perfect pairing for real football and fantasy football success. Nix is currently an undervalued target in redraft leagues and is being drafted as QB15 on Yahoo.
Source: Nick Kosmider
Source: Nick Kosmider